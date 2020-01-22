Wind-blown sand causing travel issues on N.C. 12 along Pea Island

The strong north winds of the last several days has not made it feel like winter again along the Outer Banks, it is causing a serious travel issue along N.C. 12 on the north end of Hatteras Island.

Sand from the narrow string of beach and dunes that protect the highway from the Atlantic Ocean through Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge is covering most of the northbound lane from the Basnight Bridge to the refuge visitor center and at S-Turns.

The N.C. Department of Transportation had alerted motorists to expect possible delays due to the narrowed roadway and equipment working to move the sand.

