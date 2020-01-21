Wind advisory in effect for Outer Banks through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire Outer Banks through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Sustained north winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. The advisory includes Ocracoke, Hatteras Island, Nags Head, Manteo, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk and Duck.

Gusty winds will blow around around unsecured objects and downed tree limbs may cause a few power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

