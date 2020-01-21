Video: 2,100 Christmas trees collected from Virginia Beach to help Outer Banks beaches

Over the weekend, another convoy of trucks and trailers made the trip down from Virginia Beach to deliver over 2,100 Christmas trees to help build better Outer Banks dunes.

Chicho’s Pizza Oceanfront collected the trees for Better Beaches OBX after the holidays, and then coordinated more than two dozen trucks and trailers to get the trees which were dropped at more than 20 locations along the northern beaches.

Donny King of Ocean Boulevard restaurant in Kitty Hawk and one of the organizers of Better Beaches OBX said they plan to be back on the beaches when the weather warms up to stake down more trees.

