Habitat restoration begins soon at Pea Island Wildlife Refuge

Habitat restoration is coming soon to the Oregon Inlet terminal groin on Pea Island Wildlife Refuge.

“We will be working with partners over the next several weeks to excavate sand in order to create open water intertidal pool areas for multiple bird species including the piping plover, American oystercatcher, and terns,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post.

American oystercatcher [USFWS photo]

“These habitats are important foraging, breeding, and nesting areas for many shorebirds. We will keep everyone posted on the details as plans develop.”

Least tern [USFWS photo]

Moving sand involves heavy equipment, which has inherent risks for the public. USFWS is asking visitors to avoid the area for your safety and to assist the workers in getting the job done quickly.

