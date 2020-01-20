Tuesday is the deadline to comment on upcoming shrimp management plan changes

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries public scoping closes on Tuesday, Jan. 21, for comments on potential management strategies for an upcoming amendment to the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan.

The amendment will examine management strategies to further reduce bycatch of nontarget species in the shrimp trawl fishery and potential changes to existing shrimp management strategies, according to DMF.

Written comments can be submitted through an online form accessed through the DMF Shrimp Amendment Information Page or by mail to: Shrimp Amendment 2 Scoping Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments should be posted online or postmarked by 5 p.m. Jan. 21. The division will not accept comments submitted by email.

A scoping document further outlining the potential management strategies on the Shrimp Amendment Information Page. Scoping is the first stage of the amendment process. There will be more chances to comment on the draft amendment as the fishery management plan process proceeds.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.