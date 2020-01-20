Chesapeake Bay Streamer brings snow flurries to the Outer Banks

The coldest air mass of the year arrived overnight, and brought with it some surprise snow flurries for the Outer Banks Monday morning.

The snow was the result of a Chesapeake Bay Streamer — similar to lake effect snow when a cold air mass blows down the warmer Chesapeake Bay.

[embedded content]

The National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia said the weather system wasn’t expected to bring any accumulating snow, with the only expected impact a few “ooh’s or ahhh from excited snow-loving kids and/or adults.”

Temperatures this week. [NWS graphic]

Temperatures will struggle to make it to 40 degrees over the next few days, with

blustery winds making it feel very cold. Bundle up!

