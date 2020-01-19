Welding complete, paint crew back to put final touches on new KDH water tower

All the welding is complete, and paint crews have returned to the put their final touches on Kill Devil Hills’ new water tower which is on track to be completed before the end of winter.

Replacement of the 55-year-old, 200,000-gallon water tower behind the town fire station began exactly one year ago.

The new $2.8 million tower, now expected to be finished by March 4, is 160-feet high and will hold 400,000 gallons of water.

After going viral for its appearance during construction, the ball of the pedesphere was raised into its final position on Dec. 6.

The graphic on the tower was created by Dave Rollins with Access Design based on a sketch by project contractor Landmark Structures, Inc.

