Police seek help identifying man who used a fake check to buy computer at Walmart

The Kitty Hawk Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who used a counterfeit check to buy a desktop computer from Walmart earlier this week.

The subject presented a fake New Jersey driver’s license while making the purchase on Monday around 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or send a private message via the department’s Facebook page. All information is confidential.

