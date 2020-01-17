The Lost Colony announces open auditions for 2020 season

The Roanoke Island Historical Association has announced dates for the local Outer Banks auditions for the 2020 season of The Lost Colony.

Associate Producer Lance Culpepper has organized the auditions and will be joined by director Ira David Wood III, music director McCrae Hardy, choreographer Pam Atha and fight director Robert Midgette.

Auditions are slated for Saturday, Feb. 15 at Manteo High School, 829 Wingina Ave., Manteo.

Registration opens at 8:40 a.m. and auditions will begin at 9 a.m. Everyone attending the auditions is requested to bring a recent photograph and resume.

Additional information will be collected at the time of registration. All ages are encouraged to attend, auditions for those under the age of 18 begin at 9 a.m.. Electronic/video auditions are also accepted.

For full details and audition information, click here.

