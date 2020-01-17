A look back at SnOBX 2018

Two years ago today, an Arctic cold front and low-pressure system combined to dump eight to 10 inches of snow on the Outer Banks and across eastern North Carolina, where the white stuff is relatively rare.

It was the second major winter storm to impact eastern North Carolina in the first three weeks of 2018. A storm on January 3-4, produced heavy snow, strong winds and bitter cold, the National Weather Service said.

Here’s a look back, in video and photos, of SnOBX 2018.

[embedded content]

Snow angel on Roanoke Island, Jan. 18, 2018. [Doug Dino photo]

[embedded content]

National Weather Service snowfall tally.

