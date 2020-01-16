Video: Public input sought by Kill Devil Hills West-side Recreation Group

The Town of Kill Devil Hills, in partnership with Current TV, has released a video highlighting the Kill Devil Hills West-side Recreation Group, which is reviewing all recreational facilities in the west-side of Town.

That includes Hayman and Aviation Parks, Meekins Field, and the Baum Tract property.

The group is then making recommendations to the Board of Commissioners to better develop the facilities and provide more recreational opportunities for our citizens and visitors.

[embedded content]

