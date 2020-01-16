Last call for Hurricane Dorian debris removal in Ocracoke, Hyde County

The Hurricane Dorian curbside debris removal program has completed two passes on Ocracoke Island and began its third and final pass on January 4. Debris removal continues on the mainland on a limited basis.

These passes will continue and are scheduled to be completed by Feb. 15.

More from a Hyde County news release:

After Feb. 15, curbside collection of storm debris on both mainland Hyde County and Ocracoke Island will be discontinued, so it is imperative that we identify any collection needs now and plan any further tear outs or demolitions accordingly.

In order to assist our contractor and Hyde County in ensuring we finish removing all debris prior to the end of this final collection phase, we are asking residents with collection needs or anticipated collection needs prior to Feb. 15, to reach out and identify their need with Teresa Adams, the Hyde County liaison. She has regular office hours at the Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Thursdays but she can also be reached at 252-368-6430 during normal working hours and via email at tadams@hydecountync.gov.

If you currently have storm debris or know of any storm debris in the right of way that has not yet been picked up please contact Mrs. Adams to ensure it is collected.

Please continue to segregate your debris as demonstrated in the attached diagram and if you have questions about how to specifically separate or handle materials please contact Mrs. Adams for guidance. When calling Mrs. Adams, please specify the address or nearest landmark and describe the debris collection need if possible by construction debris, vegetation, white goods or hazardous materials.

If you have plans to complete a tear out or demolition, please contact Jane Hodges in the Hyde County Building Inspections office at 252-926-4178 for a permit. Permit fees have been waived for Dorian recovery activities but completing the demolition permit application will be necessary to ensure your tear out or demolition is scheduled for debris removal.

After the completion of the third and final pass, contractors will be required to privately contract for containers. Construction debris will not be accepted at the Hyde County Convenience Site in bulk.

If you are aware of an abandoned motor vehicle within the right of way, please also report this to Mrs. Adams as she will be compiling a list of flooded vehicles on the island for the purpose of contracting for their removal.

Please do not hesitate to reach out and let us know of your debris removal needs or to ask questions by calling Mrs. Adams. She will work with our team to best meet your needs or answer your questions. Through public feedback we can best meet the needs of all and continue to recover as a stronger and more resilient community.