Kill Devil Hills man jailed on felony drug, failure to appear charges

A Kill Devil Hills man remains in custody after he was arrested on a felony drug-related count, and then failed to appear in court after posting bond.

According to a Dare County Sheriff’s Office news released, the Dare County Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the East Lake area on the evening of January 8, after receiving information about someone allegedly making a drug run.

During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine, Molly (MDMA), Xanax, Subutex, and psilocybin mushrooms were found.

Jeremy Rashad Lewis, 21, was charged with felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I, III and IV controlled substance.

Lewis was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond, but then did not show up in court for a first appearance hearing and was arrested again on January 13.

He was being held at the Dare County Detention Center in lieu of an $18,000 secured bond.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.