Pair of brief power outages on Thursday for Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative has scheduled a pair of brief power outages for half of the island on Thursday to allow for repairs to the high voltage lines that provide electricity to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

The first outage for Rodnathe, Waves, Salvo and Avon will take place at 8 a.m. to allow for repairs to the main transmission line. The second outage will happen once the work is completed.

Customers who do not get their power back after the outage is complete should call the co-op at 866-511-9862.

