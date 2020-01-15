Jennette’s Pier wins 2020 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award

Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head has again been picked as a winner of the 2020 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism, which is determined by couples’ reviews on WeddingWire.

Michele Bunce, the pier’s Facility Rentals Coordinator, was pleased with the designation; it was the sixth year in a row. During her tenure, Jennette’s has hosted 773 events in Oceanview Hall since May 2011.

“Jennette’s Pier is honored to be one of the top wedding businesses on the Outer Banks on WeddingWire.com,” Bunce said.

Jennette’s Pier Facility Rentals Coordinator Michele Bunce

A leader in the global wedding planning industry, WeddingWire continues its celebration of local wedding vendors with the announcement of its twelfth annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards winners, touted the company in a written release.

To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzes reviews across more than 20 service categories, from venues and caterers to florists and photographers to find the most highly rated vendors of the year.

These winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the millions of consumers who turn to WeddingWire to help ease their wedding planning process each month, the company stated.

For more information about Jennette’s Pier, please visit jennettespier.net or on WeddingWire.com.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.