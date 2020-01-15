Coastal Studies Institute’s ‘Science on the Sound’ explores Outer Banks at turn of the 20th century

ECU Integrated Coastal Programs and the Coastal Studies Institute (CSI) are hosting a lecture on the Outer Banks at the turn of the 20th century as part of its “Science on the Sound” lecture series.

This series, held monthly, highlights information on coastal topics and issues in northeast North Carolina. This month, the program will feature Dr. Larry Tise, Adjunct Research Professor at East Carolina University.

Dr. Tise’s presentation, entitled “Circa 1903: North Carolina’s Outer Banks at the Dawn of Flight” will highlight the content of his newly published book on this time period in Outer Banks history. The program will be held at 6:00PM on Thursday, January 23 at the Coastal Studies Institute located on the ECU Outer Banks Campus at 850 NC 345 in Wanchese, NC. The presentation is free, and the public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.

Circa 1903 illuminates this forgotten barrier island world as it existed when the Wright brothers arrived.

In his book, Dr. Tise shows that while the banks seemed remote, its maritime communities huddled near lighthouses and lifesaving stations and its busy fisheries were linked to the mainland, offering precisely the resources needed by the Wrights as they invented flight. His book offers fresh light on the life, culture, and environment of the Carolina coast at the opening of the twentieth century, an era marked by transportation revolutions and naked racial divisions. Tise subtly displays how unexplored photographs reveal these dramatic changes, transforming how we’ve thought of the Outer Banks for more than a century.

This program will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/unccsi and the online viewing audience will be able to ask the presenter questions via an online chat room.

