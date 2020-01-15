Best place to start a career in N.C.? Not Raleigh. Not Charlotte. It’s Currituck!

What county is the best place for young people to start a career in North Carolina? It’s not Wake, Mecklenburg or Buncombe, where Raleigh, Charlotte and Asheville are located.

It’s Currituck County!

Financial information site SmartAsset says a review of data about young people ages 20-24 puts Currituck County at number one in the state.

According to the website, the “study aims to find the best places in the U.S. for people to start their careers.”

SmartAsset considered four factors in their analysis: purchasing power, income growth, cost of attending college and unemployment rate.

Also factoring in to the equation was Currituck County’s high net median income of $41,140 and comparatively low cost of living at $23,490.

Currituck is followed by Henderson, Montgomery, Chatham and Clay counties in the top five. Chowan County was the only other northeastern North Carolina county ranked in the top 10 at seventh.

