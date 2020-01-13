National Park Service: Outer Banks surfer bitten by shark off Rodanthe

The National Park Service said a surfer suffered an apparent shark bite off Rodanthe on Monday afternoon.

The 26-year-old Dare County man suffered injuries that did not appear life-threatening, National Park Service spokesman Mike Barber said.

Details on exactly what happened were still being gathered by NPS officials late Friday afternoon and a news release was forthcoming, Barber said.

Last year, three people were bitten by sharks off the North Carolina coast, all of them south of the Outer Banks. All survived, though a a 17-year-old girl bitten while surfing had to have one of her legs amputated.

Since 1935, there have been 65 unprovoked shark attacks in North Carolina and 10 along the Outer Banks — eight in Dare County and two in Currituck, according to the International Shark Attack File headed up in Florida. Shark attacks are extremely rare, but the ISAF does offer up tips for reducing your risk here.

