Manteo High School resource officer named Dare County Employee of the Month

Dare County commissioners honored the county’s employee of the month and three workers who received their extended-service pins at the board’s meeting on January 6.

Sheriff Doug Doughtie presented Deputy Duwayne Gibbs, School Resource Officer at Manteo High School, the January 2020 Dare County Employee of the Month award.

Gibbs has been with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office for two years, and in that time he has made a lasting impact on the people he works with—both students and colleagues.

“Duwayne Gibbs has been a major asset to Manteo High School. Since the day he stepped foot in the building, his calm demeanor and unflappable attitude have made him a steady enforcer within the school,” said Sheriff Doughtie during the presentation.

“He is an advocate for students in and out of the building, has been known to be a mentor to those that need it most, and is a confidant in some very sensitive situations,” Doughtie added.

In closing, Doughtie remarked that Gibbs is a phenomenal employee of the Sheriff’s Office.

At the same meeting, Deputy Matthew Stowe received his 10-year service pin.

Ashia Norman, Income Maintenance Technician with the Social Services Division of the Department of Health & Human Services, received her 15-year pin.

Selena Simpson, EMT Lieutenant with Emergency Medical Services, received her 20-year pin.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com.