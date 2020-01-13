Gallery: Jeepers from Virginia haul down Christmas trees for Duck dunes

A group of Jeep enthusiasts from Hampton Roads made a trip down to the Outer Banks over the weekend with a haul of Christmas trees to help with dune restoration.

Members of the Goin’ Coastal Jeep Club brought several trailers full of trees from the Bayside section of Virginia Beach to Duck on Saturday.

Boy Scout Troop 117 has been collecting and installing the trees along the dunes over the past two weekends.

“We may not have had 2,000 trees as our local Chicho’s Pizza joint, but we worked together with them to get what we could from local neighborhoods to trailer the trees down,” said Crystal Matthews of Norfolk.

“It was such a great feeling being a part of something to give back to the beaches,” Matthews said.

Crystal Matthews photo Crystal Matthews photo Crystal Matthews photo A caravan of Christmas trees, waiting to turn at the U.S. 158/N.C. 12 intersection in Kitty Hawk. [Crystal Matthews photo]

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.