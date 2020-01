Check out photos of the first full moon of 2020, known as the Wolf Moon, as it rises off the Currituck Outer Banks on Friday evening.

[photo courtesy Currituck OBX Travel and Tourism] [photo courtesy Currituck OBX Travel and Tourism] [photo courtesy Currituck OBX Travel and Tourism] [photo courtesy Currituck OBX Travel and Tourism]

Photos courtesy Currituck Outer Banks Facebook page

