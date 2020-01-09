KDH couple welcomes first baby of 2020 born at The Outer Banks Hospital

It only took just over four hours after the New Year arrived that the first baby of the 2020s was born at The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head. And she was a little later than expected.

Violet and Jack Cook of Kill Devil Hills welcomed Lula Anne Cook to their family on January 1 at 4:06 a.m. Weighing in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Lula Anne was actually due to arrive on December 20.

Jack Cook mentioned that they thought it was “cool to be able to have kids locally on the Outer Banks,” according to a hospital news release.

He also noted that they had nothing but great experiences with the hospital, and because of their friendship with Ashley Olvey, a fellow church parishioner who is also a labor-and-delivery nurse at The Outer Banks Hospital, it was even better.

