Two rescued, two missing after Hyde County shrimp trawler sinks in Pamlico Sound

The captain and a crewmember were rescued, but two other crewmen were still missing, after a shrimp trawler reportedly ran into trouble and sank Tuesday evening in the Pamlico Sound.

The Coast Guard confirmed to OBX Today that an incident occurred last night, and a press release was pending.

Family members say the F/V Papa’s Girl out of Engelhard went down Tuesday as a strong cold front moved across the sound between 7 and 8 p.m.

A Weatherflow sensor near the wreck site, reportedly between Long Shoal and Engelhard, registered sustained west winds of around 30 mph, with wind gusts of over 50 mph around the same time when the boat went down.

One of the men rescued was able to reach a life raft, while another was found in the water, according to a relative.

Both of the rescued men were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

This is a developing story, stay with OBX Today for updates.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.