U.S. Fish and Wildlife is conducting a prescribed burn today on about 1,000 acres just north of Point Peter Road on the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.

The agency says the smoke model shows the smoke heading out over the sound, south of Wanchese.

“But models aren’t always right! Will keep you updated as the burn progresses,” USFW said a Facebook post.

