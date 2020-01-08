Passport applications now accepted at the Dare County Register of Deeds office

Dare County Register of Deeds Cheryl House has announced her office now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the Kitty Hawk and Buxton Post Offices were the only locations in Dare County authorized to accept passport applications.

Recognizing the need for another location, House went through the process to become approved and have staff trained to provide the service.

“We look forward to assisting citizens with their passport needs,” said House. “Our goal is to provide outstanding customer service and offering this service in Manteo will make it more convenient for many people to apply for a passport.”

U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports at the Dare County Register of Deeds Office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome.

The office is located on the first floor of the Dare County Justice Center at 962 Marshall C. Collins Drive in Manteo.

To schedule an appointment with the Dare County Register of Deeds Office, call 252.475.5970. Additional information can be found at DareNC.com/passport.

For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other passport and international travel information, visit the official website for travel information at www.travel.state.gov.

