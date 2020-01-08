After 34 years, Stumpy Point Oyster Feast will not happen in 2020

A popular oyster roast in the Dare County mainland village of Stumpy Point will not be taking place this winter, ending a run of more than three decades.

“After much discussion and prayer the decision has been made to not have the 35th Annual Oyster Feast sponsored by Bayview Chapel,” according to a statement from members of the church that was posted on the Stumpy Point Life Facebook page on Sunday.

The all-you-can-eat feast consistently drew crowds from across the region and state on the second Saturday in February to the isolated community of around 250 residents that sits on the northwestern shore of the Pamlico Sound.

“It has been a pleasure to fellowship with our friends, family, community, and folks from far away for the past 34 years,” according to the church.

The 2016 edition best reflected the popularity of the feast for the number of people who turned out despite icy roads, bitter cold, and a snow-covered parking lot to enjoy the fellowship and, of course, steamed and fried oysters and fried fish.

“It is in love that we are parting. We continue to send our love and prayers to each of you. God Bless You.”

