Video: Update from N.C. Board of Elections on Voter ID

The State Board of Elections on Monday released a video of Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell informing North Carolina voters that they will not be required to show photo ID for the March 2020 primary election.

The primary is March 3. In-person early voting begins February 13. Absentee by-mail ballots are scheduled to go out beginning January 13.

A federal judge in Winston-Salem on December 31, 2019, granted a preliminary injunction that will block North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. It will remain in place until further order of the court.

State Board staff produced the video and are developing additional materials to inform voters that photo ID is not required to vote in the March primary.

The State Board has updated its website, NCSBE.gov, to reflect the changes, and will post information repeatedly on its social media accounts through March 3. The agency also will create a poster to be displayed in county board offices and at all early voting and Election Day polling locations, informing voters that ID is not required for the primary.

Voters with questions may call the photo ID informational hotline at (919) 814-0744.

“The State Board is working diligently to make sure voters are informed that photo ID is not required in the March primary,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

Late last week, in a memorandum, the State Board directed the 100 county boards of elections to update their websites with the latest information about the injunction and remove any signs indicating photo ID is required to vote.

Local boards were also told to stop issuing free Voter ID cards, effective immediately, to avoid voter confusion.

