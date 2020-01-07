Outer Banks Woman’s Club Angel Gift donors provide Christmas magic to 300 children

Thanks to many generous contributions, the Outer Banks Woman’s Club distributed Christmas gifts to 126 families for 300 children in our community over the holidays.

Many organizations, groups, and individuals conducted fundraisers or purchased gifts from Angel Trees in the community.

Outer Banks Woman’s Club members and the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services staff appreciates your support of this unique program that has been assisting families in our community since 1987.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.