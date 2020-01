That wasn’t a meteor or fireball you saw over the ocean tonight, it was the SpaceX launch of 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force station at 9:19 p.m.

