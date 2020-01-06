Final public meetings this week on Outer Banks Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan

Dare and Currituck counties are nearing the final stages of updating the Outer Banks Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Participation is required in order to maintain eligibility for future pre- and post-disaster grant funding from FEMA.

The planning effort has helped both counties and incorporated communities identify hazard risks, understand vulnerability, and develop ways to proactively mitigate this risk.

Public meetings were held in March and June where information was shared on the planning process, the identified hazards, and provided opportunities for the public to be involved and provide feedback.

The final public meetings will be held:

Tuesday, January 7 at 5 p.m. at the Currituck Courthouse Commissioners’ Meeting Room, located at 153 Courthouse Road, Currituck, NC 27929

Wednesday, January 8 at 5 p.m. at the Fessenden Center Annex, located at 47017 Buxton Back Road, Buxton, NC 27920

Thursday, January 9 at 10 a.m. at Jockey’s Ridge State Park Auditorium, located at 300 W. Carolista Drive, Nags Head, NC 27959

The public is encouraged to attend any of these meetings to hear about the final draft plan and provide feedback.

For more information on the Outer Banks Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan please visit http://www.obx-hmp.com.

