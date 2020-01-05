Silver alert issued for missing Nags Head woman, 93

The Nags Head’s Police Department is looking for 93-year-old Louise Parker Johnson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or cognitive impairment.

Johnson is described as white, about 5 feet 1 and 115 pounds with short grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a white jacket with bluebirds on it at her home on Deering Street in Nags Head at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Johnson could be driving a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle with North Carolina license plate number OBX79920.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Dare Central Communications at 252-473-3444.

A Silver Alert is a public notification system that broadcasts information about missing persons – especially senior citizens with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or other mental disabilities – in order to aid in locating them.

