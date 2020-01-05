Access to Town Hall Drive from Colington Road in KDH will be closed Monday

There will be a temporary road closure in Kill Devil Hills on Monday starting at 8 a.m. for through traffic along Town Hall Drive at the Colington Road intersection.

The road closure is necessary for waterline pipe installation by Barnhill Contracting Company.

Access to Town Hall Drive will be available using Veterans Drive. The temporary closure is scheduled to end by 4:00 p.m. the same day.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Kill Devil Hills Public Services Department at 252-480-4080.

