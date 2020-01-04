Coastal flood advisory in effect tonight for Hatteras, Ocracoke

Gale force westerly winds blowing across the Pamlico Sound late tonight and Sunday morning will result in elevated water levels along Hatteras and Ocracoke islands with minor coastal flooding expected, the National Weather Service says.

Inundation of one to two feet above ground level is expected.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the islands from 10 p.m. tonight to noon Sunday. Low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways adjacent to Pamlico Sound and tidal creeks will be impacted.

The weather service said flooding of lots, parks and roads is expected, with isolated road closures possible.

