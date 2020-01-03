Kitty Hawk man faces drug charges after traffic stop

A 23-year-old Kitty Hawk man faces cocaine and marijuana charges after a traffic stop Thursday at West Eckner Street and Putter Lane, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After deputies found the suspected drugs in the car, Triston Geer Blakely of the 4600 Block of Sea Scape Drive in Kitty Hawk was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine

and felony possession of marijuana, the release said.

He was released on a $2,500 secured bond.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.