January record high temperature set on Cape Hatteras; cold front coming

It felt more like spring than winter across northeast North Carolina on Friday, with temperatures at Cape Hatteras National Seashore and in New Bern setting record highs for January.

The Billy Mitchell Airport in Frisco reported a high of 73 degrees, breaking the old record of 71 set in 1966. The warmest January high there is 75 degrees set on Jan. 1, 1985, according to the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead forecast office.

At the New Bern Airport, it was more like summer, with a record high of 82 degrees, the warmest January high since record-keeping began in 1948.

Springlike conditions on the Outer Banks won’t last much longer. A cold front is expected to approach overnight, dropping temperatures from a high of 66 tomorrow to 42 by tomorrow night.

Strong west winds behind the cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning will lead to a threat of minor sound side flooding of the Outer Banks, the weather service said.

