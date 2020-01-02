Damage from rifle bullet to require three-hour power outage Friday in Hyde County

Tideland EMC has scheduled a power outage for the early morning hours of Friday that will impact over 2,600 customers across Hyde County, so a transmission line that was shot by a high-powered rifle can be repaired.

The damage to a span of power line and fiber optic cable that is part of the 115-kilovolt transmission system in Hyde County was discovered around mid-December.

The fiber optic cable is the main component of Tideland’s smart-grid system, which allows the company to take readings, operate remote control meters and other functions.

The co-op said the cost of materials alone to fix the vandalized span is $33,000.

The outage will begin at 12:01 a.m. and last approximately three hours, and includes all members served by the Fairfield, Engelhard and Swindell Fork substations, and the Rose Bay circuit and Mattamuskeet circuits.

Affected customers have been notified by automated calls, and a text message will be sent Thursday morning.

“Before going to bed Thursday night, be sure to set a backup alarm clock to prevent oversleeping Friday morning,” the co-op said in a Facebook post on Monday.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.