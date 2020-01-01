Video: Fireworks over the Manteo waterfront to celebrate the New Year

In case you couldn’t make it out to downtown Manteo to celebrate the “New Year In The New World” on Tuesday night, here’s video of the largest fireworks show in North Carolina to celebrate the arrival of 2020.

Thousands of residents and visitors packed into downtown Manteo on New Year’s Eve for an evening of live music, food and fun to ring in the New Year.

From all of us at OBX Today, we wish you Happy New Year and a prosperous 2020!

