Aquarium returns 34 rehabilitated sea turtles to ocean home

The North Carolina Aquariums on Roanoke Island and at Pine Knoll Shores teamed up Sunday to return 34 rehabilitated sea turtles to the ocean, by boat this time.

Sea turtle release Dec. 29. [Courtesy NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island]

Volunteers from N.E.S.T. (Network for Endangered Sea Turtles) went along for the ride on the Stormy Petrel II to make sure the turtles got back to the Gulf Stream safely. The trip was made possible by N.E.S.T. funding and by donations to the non-profit.

Sea turtle release Dec. 29. [Courtesy NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island]

Most of these turtles were recovered following the recent cold-stun event, and are the first round to be released from this winter.

