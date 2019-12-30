Ring in the New Year on Roanoke Island with the biggest fireworks show in N.C.

Bearded Face Productions and the Town of Manteo present New Year’s Eve In The New World! The evening will feature a free concert with Formula opening for Urban Soil, who will be performing their “Dance Through The Decades” set before an amazing fireworks show to ring in the New Year on the docks of the Manteo Waterfront.

The free, family-friendly event will begin at 5 p.m. and will also include food vendors, children’s games, a DJ, an early children’s ball drop, shopping and more.

The schedule is below…

– 5pm-8pm- DJ Mixin’ Mike

– 8pm- Children’s Early Ball Drop

– 8pm-9:30pm- Formula

– 10pm-12am- Urban Soil

– 12am- Fireworks

Fireworks will be shot from a barge located in Shallowbag Bay

This event is sponsored by Southern Bank and The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau.

