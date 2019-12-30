Candlelight vigil tonight for missing Moyock 13-year-old girl as search continues

A Currituck County church has scheduled a prayer service and candlelight vigil for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road in Moyock, will host the service for Faith Pellini tonight from 6 to 7 p.m.

Faith Pellini

An 8th grader at Moyock Middle School, Pellini was last spotted on Saturday between 5 and 5:15 p.m. walking along Tulls Creek Road headed toward Moyock Elementary School near the Sawyertown intersection.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, shorts and carrying a silver suitcase.

While there have been a number of theories posted on social media since Pellini’s disappearance, no additional details have been confirmed by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office as their search continues.

Anyone with information or a possible sighting is asked to call the sheriff’s office through the Currituck dispatch non-emergency line at 252-232-2216.

