Record highs possible Monday ahead of cold front; seasonable conditions to start 2020

Record highs are possible Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring only a brief period of more seasonable conditions.

Southerly winds ahead of the front will allow temperatures on Monday to reach the low to mid 70s across much of the region.

The December 30 record high at Cape Hatteras is 74, set in 2015. Elizabeth City’s record is 76, posted in 1990.

Scattered showers are expected to increase before the front crosses the region Monday evening. High pressure will settle in behind the front, bringing clear skies and more moderate temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another warm-up is expected as the next weather system moves across the area later in the week.

National Weather Service forecast for Nags Head, as of Sunday 8 p.m.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

