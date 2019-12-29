Currituck County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen at her home in Moyock late Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to keep an eye out for Faith Pellini, and her family is asking friends to report anything on her social media that may help locate her.

If you have any information or possible sighting please call the sheriff’s office through communications at 252-232-2216.

