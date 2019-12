A contractor will be burning a large pile of debris near Colington Pizza today, which means you may see and smell smoke in the area.

Smoke from the open burn is expected to linger for a few days, the Town of Kill Devil Hills says, but it’s hoped our local winds will cooperate and blow any residual smoke out.

The Colington Fire Department is monitoring the burn event.

