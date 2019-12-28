All clear after reports of bomb threat in downtown Manteo

All is clear after an apparent bomb threat to the Lost Colony Brewery and Cafe in downtown Manteo on Saturday evening.

Police shut down streets and approached the restaurant on Queen Elizabeth Drive with guns drawn around 6 p.m. Shortly after, roads were reopened and police were leaving the area, witnesses said.

By 6:30 p.m., an employee at the Lost Colony Brewery confirmed by phone that there had been a threat, but everyone was allowed back in the restaurant and police were clearing the scene.

Stay with OBXToday.com for updates.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.