Steady progress being made on latest pedestrian improvements in Duck village

The third phase of the Town of Duck’s pedestrian improvement project is moving along towards completion next spring, but work is on hold until next week for the Christmas holiday.

According to the latest project status update from the town, RPC Contracting poured a section of sidewalk between Sea Colony Drive and Dune Road last week. They also completed many of the improvements around the crosswalk at the Barrier Island Shoppes/Sunset Grille.

Continuing to work southward, RPC has prepared the concrete forms for the stretch of sidewalk between Dune Road and Cook Drive. This section of sidewalk was not poured due to the colder weather.

RPC plans on pouring this sidewalk when they return to work during the week of December 30.

Millstone Marine Construction plans on working December 23rd and 24th to complete construction of the taller retaining wall in the block between Cook Drive and Duck Deli.

Due to the use of heavy equipment, the northbound travel lane may be closed at times with traffic being stopped or diverted into the middle lane during the closures.

Please be alert for construction activity and drive slowly and safely as you travel through this area of town.

The third phase of bicycle and pedestrian improvements through Duck village is occurring along the east side of Duck Road from the end of the existing sidewalk at Duck Deli northward to connect with the existing shared use path at the Ships Watch neighborhood.

Similar to prior phases, the planned improvements include a dedicated bike lane, landscaped bed, and sidewalk. The project also involves the construction of retaining walls, relocation of several utilities, and installation of a handicap accessible ramp at the Sunset Grille/Barrier Island Shoppes crosswalk.

Phase three construction has an estimated completion date in March 2020, but the present pace of construction may allow for the project to be completed substantially earlier.

Once phase three is complete, the Town of Duck will have travel lanes for bicycles and pedestrians along the entire east side of Duck Road from the northern to the southern boundaries of the Town.

For questions about the bicycle and pedestrian improvements, you can contact Director of Community Development Joe Heard at jheard@townofduck.com or (252)255-1234.

