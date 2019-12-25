Hams, turkeys, meals available for those in need on Christmas Day from Manteo police

The Manteo Police Department conducted its annual ham and turkey giveaway to those in need ahead of Christmas. But if there is someone that may be still in need of the holiday meal staples or a hot meal, there’s still time.

And they will be teaming up with First Assembly Church for an annual free meal on Christmas afternoon.

Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. at the church at 812 Wingina Avenue. Volunteers will also be delivering meals to those who have to work or are spending Christmas Day alone.

If you, or someone you know, needs a ham, turkey or a meal on Christmas Day, call James at 252-573-8063.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.