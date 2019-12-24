Ocracoke-mainland ferry routes resume off-season schedule starting Christmas Eve

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry System will be resuming its regular schedule between Cedar Island, Ocracoke and Swan Quarter on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The routes were running a reduced schedule due to shoaling concerns in the Bigfoot Slough ferry channel.

The regular schedule is as follows:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 6:30 and 10 a.m., 4 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 9 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

This will be the regular winter schedule for these routes through May 18, 2020.

