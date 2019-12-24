Kill Devil Hills woman ticketed for causing crash involving police SUV

A Kill Devil Hills woman has been ticketed for unsafe movement after allegedly causing a crash Friday morning involving a police vehicle that shut down the northbound lanes along U.S. 158 for several hours.

The wreck at the intersection of Fifth Street and North Croatan Highway happened at 10:27 a.m.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said the 43-year-old woman trying to turn left on to Fifth Street crossed into the path of a northbound Kill Devil Hills police sport-utility vehicle.

The police vehicle then hit the support of a traffic light. No serious injuries were reported.

