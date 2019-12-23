Silver Alert issued for missing man, 73, from Currituck; last spotted around Grandy

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Currituck County.

Officials believe that 73-year-old Clarence Hugh Mays may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mays is described as a white male with gray hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’10 and 180lbs. He was last seen wearing a jacket (unknown color) and burgundy jogging pants.

Authorities say his last confirmed sighting was at 235 Survey Road in Moyock on Monday morning. Family members said he was possibly spotted in Grandy around 10 a.m. in a white 2007 Toyota Tundra heading south.

Anyone with information about Mays should call Kelvin Thornton at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-232-2216.

