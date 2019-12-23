Save the date: Hatteras Island Oyster Roast coming in February

The N.C. Coastal Federation is hosting an old-fashioned oyster roast at Oden’s Dock in Hatteras Village on Feb. 1 from 1-4 p.m., benefitting the Outer Banks community and the coastal environment.

There will be fresh oysters, seafood chowder, corn bread and other refreshments, as well as a bake sale.

The event will also include a silent auction that features items from local artisans, a half-day fishing trip and more. Proceeds from this event will benefit the North Carolina Coastal Federation’s oyster education and restoration programs. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to support hurricane recovery efforts in the area.

Hear live music from Blurky’s Quirky Friends and enjoy good company among federation staff, board members and volunteers. This laid-back community event will celebrate local seafood and a healthy coast for a good cause. Special thanks to the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau for sponsoring this event.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online now. They are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Members of the federation will receive a $5 discount. Ticket price includes all you can eat steamed oysters, one serving of chowder, corn bread and a nonalcoholic beverage.

Click here to buy tickets

Advanced ticket purchase is highly recommended, as this event has previously sold out. At the door ticket sales may be limited or not available.

Tickets are nonrefundable. This event will take place rain or shine.

This event is planned to take place outdoors, so please dress accordingly. In the case of extremely bad weather, the event will take place at the Hatteras Village Civic Center.

